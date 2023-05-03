Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $46,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.
Insider Activity
Nasdaq Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
