Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NGVC opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.00. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,890,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

