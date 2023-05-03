Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $321,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,459,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $321,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,459,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,239 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,415. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

NBIX stock opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.