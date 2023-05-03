Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.4 %

Newmont stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

