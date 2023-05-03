Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $222.43 million, a PE ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,121,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 214,272 shares of company stock worth $995,228. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Noodles & Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Noodles & Company by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

