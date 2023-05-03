Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

