North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.40

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 11550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 528.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.