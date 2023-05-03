Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Buys $43,680.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CFO Jed W. Ballard bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at $228,774. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Northrim BanCorp Price Performance
NRIM stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.77.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
