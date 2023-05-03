Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Buys $43,680.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) CFO Jed W. Ballard bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at $228,774. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NRIM stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

