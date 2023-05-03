Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David W. Karp Buys 500 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $18,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

