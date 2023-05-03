Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 5,991,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 14,052,737 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.35.

The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

