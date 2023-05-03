NRG Energy (NRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NRG opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

