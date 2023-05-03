Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Kathryn Hayley Purchases 7,500 Shares

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Hayley bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 28.42%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

