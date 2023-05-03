Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,052,000 after buying an additional 2,205,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,874,000 after purchasing an additional 129,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,119,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after buying an additional 57,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

