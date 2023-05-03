Olivier Chavy Sells 7,900 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Chavy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

