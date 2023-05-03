ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.