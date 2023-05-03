One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.