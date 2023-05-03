OneWater Marine (ONEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $43.96.

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,320.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler bought 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $156,092.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,892,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,742 and sold 92,855 shares worth $2,714,024. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 57.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

