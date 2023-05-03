Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,044 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,077,000 after acquiring an additional 84,849 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,366,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.