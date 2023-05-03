Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RMD opened at $235.94 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.03 and a 200-day moving average of $219.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,910. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

