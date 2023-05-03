Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in United Rentals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE URI opened at $355.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

