Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CFG opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

