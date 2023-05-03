Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after buying an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,296,000 after buying an additional 198,834 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,475,000 after buying an additional 71,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
