Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

