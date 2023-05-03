Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after acquiring an additional 769,584 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Down 0.6 %

AER stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.