Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.3 %

BKI opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $79.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

