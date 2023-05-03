Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,943,000 after purchasing an additional 187,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

