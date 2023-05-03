Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,444,000 after buying an additional 422,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,632,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 206,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,903,000 after acquiring an additional 161,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.