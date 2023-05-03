Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,333 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,701,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 34.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,948,000 after buying an additional 1,562,655 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5,368.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 1,212,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

