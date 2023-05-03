Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,995 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $137.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

