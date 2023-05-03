Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 938 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

