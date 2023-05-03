Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Otter Tail by 369.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Otter Tail by 124.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 3.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $301.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

