Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,483 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 30,218.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

