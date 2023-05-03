Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 317.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Qualys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,048,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average of $119.98. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

