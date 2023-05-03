Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 227.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 202.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Fluor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Fluor Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.