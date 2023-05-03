Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $804,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsius Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ CELH opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13.
Insider Activity at Celsius
In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
