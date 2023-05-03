Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $804,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.