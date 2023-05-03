Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $786,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $962,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
