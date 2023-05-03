Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $786,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.