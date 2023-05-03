Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,597 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,765 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.