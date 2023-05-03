Paragon 28 (FNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Paragon 28 has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 37.12%. On average, analysts expect Paragon 28 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 1.8 %

Paragon 28 stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.55. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,998,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,977,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,870,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,977,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,291,000 after purchasing an additional 232,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 34.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 305,528 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

