Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

