Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 454.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 4.0 %

ARI stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 36.70, a current ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

