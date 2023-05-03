Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 386,178 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

NYSE CCEP opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.