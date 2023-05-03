Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

