Parallel Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,538,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,417,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,741,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $192.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

