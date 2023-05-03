Parallel Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 255.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hello Group by 135.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.91. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.