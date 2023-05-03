Parallel Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 740.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

