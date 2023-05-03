Parallel Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,896,000 after buying an additional 110,758 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

