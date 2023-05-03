Parallel Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $58,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Down 3.5 %

MTB stock opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $147.57. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.