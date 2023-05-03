Parallel Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

SBRA opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

