Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 352.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $412.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $445.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

