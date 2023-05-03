Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 522 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,115,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 686,696 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PNM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
PNM Resources Stock Up 0.0 %
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PNM Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.62%.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
